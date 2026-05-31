Salman Khan opens up about his luxury watch mystery

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is often seen wearing luxury watches worth crores. However, the actor has now revealed that he does not own most of them. In a recent interview, Salman shared that the only watch he truly owns is a Rolex that has a special emotional connection with his father, Salim Khan.

Salman Khan’s First Expensive Purchase

Salman revealed that the first luxury item he ever bought was a Rolex watch for his father. At that time, he had just started his career and did not have enough money to afford it.

The actor shared that the watch cost around Rs 9 lakh, but he only had Rs 4 lakh with him. To buy the gift, he borrowed the remaining amount and promised to repay it over the next few months.

According to Salman, he loved the watch and felt it would be the perfect gift for his father.

How Salim Khan Reacted to the Expensive Gift

When Salman presented the Rolex to his father, Salim Khan was not pleased at first. He reportedly questioned why his son was spending such a large amount before establishing himself in the industry.

However, after seeing the watch, Salim Khan appreciated its beauty and described it as a piece of jewellery. Over the years, the watch became a treasured possession in the family.

Does Salman Khan Own a Luxury Watch Collection?

Despite being spotted with several high-end watches during public appearances, Salman dismissed rumours about owning a massive luxury watch collection.

The actor said that most of the expensive watches people see him wearing belong to his friends. He often borrows them, wears them for a while, and then returns them.

Salman added that the Rolex he once gifted to his father eventually came back to him when he started wearing watches again after many years. Today, he says that is the only watch he truly owns.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi alongside Chitrangada Singh. He is also working on a new film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, featuring Nayanthara as the female lead.