Salman Khan performs the Jhoom Sharaabi hook step with Ajay Devgn during ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Mumbai: The team of the much-awaited sequel, “De De Pyaar De 2”, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Meezaan Jafri joined host Salman Khan during the ‘Weekend the Vaar’ episode of the reality show “Bigg Boss 19”.

During the episode, all five were seen having a blast. Salman and the other guests, along with the housemates, were challenged to perform the famous hook steps of Ajay’s songs.

First, all of them were seen doing the “Pehla Tu Duja Tu” step from “Son Of Sardaar 2”, using nothing but their fingers.

Ajay Salman #BiggBoss19

Comedy ka tadka unki dance se 😂🔥pic.twitter.com/fRqsycORci — HUNTER_ADian (@ADianNarsingh) November 9, 2025

Making things a little more fun, all of them also performed the latest hook step for the “Jhoom Sharaabi” song from “De De Pyaar De 2” with the glass.

Sharing the fun promo of the drama on social media, the makers penned, “Iss Weekend Ka Vaar masti ka leke toofan aa rahi hai De de pyaar de 2 ki poori cast, taiyaar hai aap? (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji ) Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par (sic).”

In another promo from “Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar”, R Madhavan was seen giving a challenging task to the contestants, asking them to throw garbage on the duo in the house that they dislike the most.

“Aapko Kya lagta hai iss ghar mein kis ke saath rishta todna chaiye (Name the ones in the house with whom you would like to break your bond),” R Madhavan asked the contestants.

Gaurav Khanna named Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, claiming them to be a double nuisance in the house.

Gaurav was heard saying, “Farrhana aur Tanya combine huye toh ghar ka level 10 times ho gaya hai. (“If Farrhana and Tanya come together, the house’s level will increase tenfold.)”

A sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy, “De De Pyaar De 2” is expected to reach the audience on November 14.