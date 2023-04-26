Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza’s son, sister in Dubai

Mumbai: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza’s son Izaan and sister Anam are currently on a trip to Dubai.

On Tuesday, the duo bumped into actor Salman Khan who is also currently in Dubai.

The ‘Wanted’ actor, currently enjoying the release of his family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, jetted off to celebrate Eid with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Sania’s sister Anam dropped a video from her Dubai diaries which she captioned, “POV : 24 hours in Dubai.

Recharged for a tough work week ahead.”

In the video, Anam and Izaan could be seen happily posing with the ‘Ready’ actor in casual outfits.

Salman can be seen in a black t-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with a cool cap.

He is seen holding Sania’s son close while posing for the camera.

Soon after she dropped the video, Salman fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Surprised everyone for salman khan,” a fan commented.

Another user wrote, “Wow salman khan.”

Meanwhile, Salman was recently seen in the action entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ which performed well at the box office despite getting negative reviews from the critics.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars actors Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

Salman will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite actor Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.