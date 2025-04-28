Salman Khan postpones UK tour after Pahalgam attack tragedy

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Over the years, he has given many hit movies and has fans all over the world. His past tours like Da-Bangg were very successful, with packed shows in countries like Australia, the USA, and Dubai. His new UK tour, The Bollywood Big One, was planned for May. Fans were very excited. But after the terrible attack in Pahalgam, Salman decided to postpone the shows.

Bollywood Big One Tour Postponed

The shows were set for May 4 and 5 in Manchester and London. Salman was going to perform along with Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

On Instagram, Salman shared a poster with the word “In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London. While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly.”

Bollywood Celebrities Show Support

Many Bollywood stars stood with Salman’s decision. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar also shared their sadness after the attack. Singers like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal also cancelled their concerts.

Kashmir,heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families . Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 23, 2025

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists in Baisaran Valley, near Pahalgam in Kashmir. They opened fire and killed 26 people. 20 others were badly hurt. A terror group called The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility.

Salman Khan’s decision shows he cares about people more than anything else. Fans may have to wait a little longer, but respect and kindness come first. The new tour dates will be shared soon.