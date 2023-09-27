‘Salman Khan poured alcohol all over me,’ reveals Pak actress

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been in the spotlight for his relationships. His personal life has always been the hot topic of discussion among his fans and media circles. Over the years, he has been linked to various actresses within the film industry.

One such relationship that garnered attention was with Pakistan’s former actress, Somy Ali, known for her appearances in Bollywood movies during the 90s. The two were reportedly in a relationship for nearly eight years before parting ways in 1999.

Somy Ali and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Somy Ali has often been candid about her past and she has frequently spoken about her ‘abusive relationship’ with Salman Khan.

In a recent video circulating on Reddit, Somy Ali made more shocking revelations about Salman. Recently, a Reddit user shared a short clip from Somy Ali’s interview where she spoke about the Tiger 3 actor treated her.

In the viral clip can be seen saying, “Salman ne kaha tum kya pi rahi ho, maine kaha thumbs up magar us thumbs up mein rum thi. Toh unhone jab rum taste ki toh unhone pura glass mere sar pe udel dia. Mere kapde baal sab geele hogaye. Toh Manisha (Koirala) ne kaha “How dare you treat a woman like this?” Manisha uth gayi aur kaha ‘Somy you come and stay with me.” Watch the full video below.

More about Somy Ali

Somy Ali, who worked with top stars of B-town like Saif Ali Khan and Suneil Shetty, has been a part of Hindi films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Aao Pyaar Karein (1994), Andolan (1995) and Chupp (1997).

She was born in Karachi, Pakistan. Her mother Tehmina is Iraqi, and her father Madan is Pakistani. After studying at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Karachi till age 12, she, her mother and brother moved to Florida.

Somy Ali is completely away from showbiz for quite sometime now. She is currently running an organisation, No More Tears, which helps people who are mentally or physically abused.