Salman Khan reacts after Nikhat Zareen calls actor ‘meri jaan’

Mumbai: Nikhat Zareen who on Thursday scripted history by clinching the gold medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championships called Salman Khan ‘meri jaan’ recently.

The young boxer made this confession in a recent interview when she was asked if ‘Salman bhai’ congratulated her yet. She said “Kaun bhai? Aapka bhai? Maine kabhi bhai nahi kaha. Come on I never called him ‘bhai’. Logon ka bhai hoga woh, meri jaan hai”.

Sharing the video of the interview, Salman Khan congratulated her for making India proud.

Seeing the tweet of the actor, Zareen wrote, “It’s one of my favourite dreams that have come true”. “Thank you so much for making my win more special”, she added.

Responding to the tweet, Salman Khan wrote, “Just don’t knock me out”.

Just don’t knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone…. https://t.co/u8C74LpgMp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2022

Journey of Nikhat Zareen

In 2019, people were making fun of her after she wrote to Sports minister Kiren Rijiju to get a match against the six-time World Champion M.C Mary Kom for a spot in the team for Olympic qualifiers.

Facing so much embarrassment, the boxer kept quiet for some time and decided to rather focus on training. She stopped taking calls from the media as well to get over the defeat.

On Thursday, she registered a dominating 5-0 victory to bag gold in Istanbul. She became only the fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny R.L (2006) and Lekha K.C (2006).