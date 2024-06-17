Salman Khan receives death threats, Rajasthan YouTuber arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in a high-profile case involving threats against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, a 25-year-old resident of Rajasthan, has been arrested for allegedly issuing threats to the actor through a YouTube video on the channel ‘Are Chhodo Yaar’.

The arrest, made possible by meticulous technical investigation, underscores the police’s commitment to safeguarding public figures from criminal intimidation.

Gujar was transported to Mumbai and presented before a city court on Sunday. The court has remanded him to police custody until June 18, allowing further investigation into the serious allegations against him.

The Threatening Video

The investigation commenced after a vigilant viewer reported a video on the ‘Are Chhodo Yaar’ channel. In the video, a person, later identified as Gujar, spoke in Hindi and claimed affiliation with notorious gang members including Goldy Brar, Vivek Bhaiya, Rohit, and Jitin. The police, who transcribed the video, noted several alarming statements directed at Salman Khan.

The video began with, “Ram Ram mere sabhi Bhaiyo (Ram Ram all my brothers)… Brothers, we are all brothers now, Goldy is my brother, Nitin, Vivek, Rohit, and Jitin, they all are here and there are many more brothers.” This was followed by more explicit threats: “Our intention was clear, what we want and it was shared but he is not listening. His ego gets hurt. He has an attitude and he has an ego. He considers himself Dabangg King Khan.”

The threats escalated with, “We will not tell him what is Khan and who is a fanatic Hindutva. Okay, there is no issue, we all brothers are available here… Today we have laid a trap, and we know what and where we have to do what not to do, and what to do with whom… Whoever commits a mistake will pay the price. It does not affect us… We are searching for actor Salman Khan, and he is coming in the same line. Whether he has Y plus security or Z plus. But we have announced, meaning if we have said it, we will do it. Whoever will collide with us, we will finish them. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Sikander, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, promises drama, emotions, and an engaging storyline.