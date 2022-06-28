Salman Khan removes Devi Sri Prasad from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Hyderabad: Bollywood‘s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ (now titled as ‘Bhaijaan), starring Salman Khan in the lead role, has been making headlines for various reasons. From its interesting cast to its remuneration, the Farhad Samji’s directorial is abuzz among the audience. Earlier reports suggested that Pushpa fame, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) will be composing songs for the movie. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as the latest reports suggest that the actor-composer duo have parted ways.

You read that right! According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan has removed DSP from the film. “Salman and his team were not really happy with the tracks that we re composed by the musician for the film. While they stood out independently, Salman felt that they didn’t have the meat to fit into the film’s narrative. Hence, the duo mutually decided to part ways and team up on something even bigger,” the source informed the news portal.

The source further stated that Salman’s Bhaijaan will have several composers and he will himself handpick all the songs. “Salman is leaving no stone unturned to make Bhaijaan an entertainer. He is clear on making it an event film, and doesn’t want to compromise on any aspect, including the music,” source said.

Salman Khan and the team has been shooting for the film in Hyderabad for weeks now. The project also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Shehnaaz Gill in lead roles. Bhaijaan is tentatively slated to hit screens on December 30, 2022.