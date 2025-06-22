Salman Khan reveals real inspiration behind Tere Naam look

Mumbai: When we talk about Bollywood superstars, Salman Khan is one of the biggest names. He has been in the film industry for over 30 years and has given many hit movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, Wanted, and the Dabangg series. He is loved for his action, dance, and charming personality. His fans call him “Bhai” and follow everything he does—from his films to his fashion.

Out of all his blockbuster films, one movie that made a big impact on the audience was Tere Naam. It became very popular not just for its emotional story, but also because of Salman’s long hairstyle in the film.

Image source: X

Tere Naam – A Film That Touched Many Hearts

Released in 2003 and directed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam showed Salman as Radhe Mohan, a rough and emotional young man who falls deeply in love. His acting was praised, and the songs of the movie became super hits. The film also introduced Bhumika Chawla to Hindi cinema.

The Surprise Behind the Hairstyle

In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Netflix, Salman shared something that surprised everyone. He said,

“Ye Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se,” Salman said during the chat with host Kapil Sharma. (My hairstyle in Tere Naam was inspired by Abdul Kalam Sir.)

Yes, you read that right! Salman said he thought small-town heroes usually have long hair, and even many old Bollywood actors had that style. He also said that actor Rahul Roy had a similar look in his earlier films.

Image source: X

After Tere Naam was released, young men all over India started copying Salman’s hairstyle. Salons got requests for the ‘Radhe cut’, and it became a part of pop culture. It was more than just a look—it became a symbol for many youth.

A Tribute to a Great Man

Salman also has great respect for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s former President. After Kalam passed away in 2015, Salman shared emotional tweets, calling him a true role model and an inspiration. Salman also expressed regret that he never got to meet him in person.