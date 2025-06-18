Mumbai: The wait is finally over! The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to make a roaring comeback with season 3 on Netflix and who better to kickstart the madness than Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan, Salman Khan. The much-anticipated first episode featuring the superstar drops this Saturday, June 21.

Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers have unveiled a hilarious teaser that promises a rollercoaster of fun, laughter, and unfiltered conversations. From side-splitting banter between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh to Kapil’s cheeky jabs, the vibe is already something that fans can’t wait for.

In the video, Kapil playfully brings up Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. “Aamir bhai ne abhi fans ko introduce kiya apni girlfriend ke saath, woh ruk nahi rahe hain aur aap kar hi nahi rahe hain,” Kapil teases, prompting a witty reply from Salman: “Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai. He is a perfectionist. Jab tak woh marriage ko ekdum perfect nahi kar lega…” leaving the whole room in splits.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan recently made headlines when he introduced Gauri Spratt as his girlfriend on his 60th birthday, March 14. The two, who met 25 years ago, reconnected a few years back and have been together for the past 18 months.

While Aamir has had two marriages in the past and is a father to three, Salman Khan continues to remain Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor.

With such candid moments and trademark Kapil humour, this season opener already looks like a riot we don’t want to miss!