Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Gauhar Khan add glamour to Baba Siddique’s annual Iftaar

Mumbai: The annual iftaar celebrations hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party on Sunday.

Topping the chart of stars would be Salman Khan. Bhaijaan sported a black Pathan suit for the occasion.

Salman’s father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.

Soon-to-be-parents Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar also attended the party. Gauhar chose a parrot green salwar kameez for the occasion.

Huma Qureshi came with Zaheer Iqbal. Huma chose a pastel-hued anarkali salwar suit. She completed the look with chandwalis.

Apart from Salman-Salim, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma came for the occasion. Arpita joined Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh and Chunky Panday for the photo-op.

On the other hand, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Shina NC posed together at the red carpet.

‘Rangeela’ actor Urmila Matondkar turned up with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Urmila wore a white coloured sharara suit. She sported a side pleated bun.

Among the small-screen stars, Aamir Ali, Rashami Desai, Sana Khan and her husband attended the event.

Pooja Hedge sparkled at the red carpet in her blingy black saree. Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also came for the event. Salman Khan’s Eid release “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” will hit the theatres on April 21. Ahead of the release, it’s like a mini re-union of the cast at the party.

Suniel Shetty and Emraan Hashmi have also graced the occasion.