Salman Khan says he would be ‘biggest na shukra’ if he felt alone

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has assured his fans that he has plenty of attention from his vast social circle.

On Monday, the actor took to is X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he said that his previous statement about loneliness was simply and musing, and not the reflection of something that he is dealing with in life.

He wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (Hey, I wasn’t talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra (ungrateful person) ever”.

However, the actor then shared that sometimes his social battery runs out, and he just can’t deal with people. Hence, he prefers some “me time”.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get bored of being around people, so I take some time off, that’s it… This time, no photos, you guys turned it into breaking news, Mom is asking, ‘What happened, Beta?’ Chill guys)”, he added.

Earlier, the actor had pointed out the difference between being ‘alone’ and being ‘lonely’ through his latest social media post. He shared a jaw-dropping shirtless pic of himself flaunting his abs on social media, and shared that being alone is a choice, whereas being lonely is when no one wishes to be with you.

Salman wrote on his Instagram, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Maatrubhumi’.