Salman Khan says NO to work with Samantha, here’s why

Mumbai: In June this year, movie buffs went gaga after several reports of two top stars Samantha and Salman Khan doing a movie together surfaced online. It was reported that the south diva has bagged a lead role in Bhaijaan’s No Entry sequel. Fans were left excited to watch the fresh pair onscreen. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as fresh updates suggest that Salman decided to shelve the project.

Salman Khan shelves No Entry 2

Earlier, there were reports that ‘No Entry 2’ will have 10 leading ladies and Samantha will be one among them. But now, Salman will be seen sharing the screen with Sam as the superstar has decided to call off the movie owing to legal and financial complications. This piece of information is surely going to leave Samantha and Salman Khan’s fans upset and disappointed as they were eagerly looking forward to witnessing their sizzling chemistry on big screens.

Apart from Samantha, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia were also speculated to star in the other leading roles in No Entry 2.

What’s on their work front?

In terms of work, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated for an Eid release in 2023. His second movie Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali next year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, has Yashoda and Kushi in her kitty.