Mumbai: With a career spanning nearly three decades, Salman Khan is not just a Bollywood superstar but also a savvy investor with a stunning real estate portfolio. From his iconic Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to his luxe home near Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Salman’s taste in property has always made headlines.

And now, the actor is once again in the spotlight, this time for selling one of his Bandra West properties.

According to latest reports, Salman Khan sold an apartment in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 5.35 crore.

The apartment, located on the 14th floor of the tower, boasts a built-up area of 122.45 sq. metres (approximately 1,318 sq. ft.) and comes with three dedicated car parking spots.

Salman Khan’s Real Estate Portfolio

This recent sale has turned attention back to Salman’s enviable list of properties, including:

Galaxy Apartments, Bandra – Rs 16 crore

Panvel Farmhouse – Rs 80 crore

Gorai Beach House – Rs 100 crore

Dubai Luxury Home near Burj Khalifa

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for a powerful new role. Reportedly, he will portray Colonel B. Santosh Babu in a film inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, based on the book India’s Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film will shed light on the events that unfolded during the tense India-China standoff in 2020.

Apart from films, the actor will return as the host of the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 19.