Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha got married secretly? See viral photo

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors in the film industry and has been ruling millions of hearts for over three decades now. Apart from his professional side, his dating life and relationships has always been of keen interest for his fans and media. From Aishwarya to Katrina, the actor has reportedly dated several pretty actresses from Bollywood in the past.

And now, a photo showing Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha getting married is taking internet by storm. In the picture, the going crazy viral on social media, superstar can be seen in the groom’s avatar and Sonakshi is red saree with vermilion on her forehead. The two can be seen exchanging rings. The pictures that are surfacing online claims that the Dabangg star got married secretly.

However, the rumours are all baseless, the photo, too is deeply photoshopped.

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha’s camaraderie

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha share a great bond ever since he had launched her in 2010. It is also to be noted that Sonakshi marked her acting debut opposite Salman with ‘Dabangg’.

Speaking about their respective personal front, Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be in relationship with Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is reportedly dating singer Iulia Vantur, but he never spoke about it publicly.

While they have neither denied nor accepted their alleged relationship, they are often spotted together. The speculations received much-needed push, after pictures of lulia spending time at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse during lockdown went viral on internet.

What’s on the work front?

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.