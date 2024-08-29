Salman Khan suffers serious health issue, video leaves fans worried

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his resilience and dedication, is making headlines, this time not for his movies but for his health. On Wednesday, Bhaijaan attended a kids’ event in Mumbai despite suffering from a serious rib injury. Videos from the event have been circulating online, sparking concern among fans.

In the viral footage, Salman is seen struggling to stand up from a couch, taking a moment before regaining his composure. The incident has left fans worried, with many taking to social media to express their concern and wish him a speedy recovery.

Salman, dressed in a casual outfit that showcased his signature style, was also seen alongside Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, who thanked him for attending the event despite his discomfort.

Deviated Nasal Septum & serious Rib Injury.

Take Care Of Yourself #SalmanKhan Bhai❤️

May Almighty Bless You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BOdjxNvpk4 — 🌑🌊 (@_suckmypopsicle) August 28, 2024

#SalmanKhan Bhai is suffering from serious Rib Injury, get well soon Bhai, your health and happiness matters the Most 🙏❣️



pic.twitter.com/CQomVLEKZd — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 28, 2024

He's about his 60s and always gets injured during shooting his movies but he still doing his best just for his fans that most of them are trolling him and his choices or his body. wish u speedy recovery our legend ur health is more than anything ❤️@BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JOHvjFqwv6 — Salman Khan Arab FC (@SalluArabFC) August 28, 2024

#SalmanKhan Bhai Is Suffering From Serious Rib Injury, Get Well Soon Bhai🥹, Your Health And Happiness Matters The Most 🙏🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/wf2ANPqtY0 — Mayur (@BeingSidhearts) August 29, 2024

This isn’t the first time Salman’s health has been a topic of discussion. Last October, a video of him performing at a wedding surfaced, leading to similar concerns about his well-being.

Lastest video of Salman khan dancing in a wedding function in New Delhi last night.

He looks so tired and unhealthy. He should take care of his health. pic.twitter.com/Tf2HycDweQ — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 1, 2023

On the work front, Salman is currently filming for his much-anticipated movie Sikandar, directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film, which reunites Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous hits like Kick and Judwaa, is set to release next Eid. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the project, even as they hope for the superstar’s swift recovery.