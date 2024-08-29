Salman Khan suffers serious health issue, video leaves fans worried

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his resilience and dedication, is making headlines, this time not for his movies but for his health. On Wednesday, Bhaijaan attended a kids’ event in Mumbai despite suffering from a serious rib injury. Videos from the event have been circulating online, sparking concern among fans.
In the viral footage, Salman is seen struggling to stand up from a couch, taking a moment before regaining his composure. The incident has left fans worried, with many taking to social media to express their concern and wish him a speedy recovery.
Salman, dressed in a casual outfit that showcased his signature style, was also seen alongside Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, who thanked him for attending the event despite his discomfort.
This isn’t the first time Salman’s health has been a topic of discussion. Last October, a video of him performing at a wedding surfaced, leading to similar concerns about his well-being.
On the work front, Salman is currently filming for his much-anticipated movie Sikandar, directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film, which reunites Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous hits like Kick and Judwaa, is set to release next Eid. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the project, even as they hope for the superstar’s swift recovery.