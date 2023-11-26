Salman Khan talks about Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film ‘Farrey’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is celebrating the success of his film ‘Tiger 3’ expressed his happiness on his niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film ‘Farrey’ receiving a positive response.

He said, “She has entered the film industry with ‘Farrey’ and it is receiving good response.”

Salman also took to his Instagram handle to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the film.

He captioned it with, “Sharing fond memories of behind-the-scenes from Farrey sets”

Recently, he attended the grand premiere of his niece Alizeh’s debut film ‘Farrey’ in Mumbai.

Salman looked dapper as he donned a black t-shirt with matching jeans and was seen in a clean shaved look. Several pictures and videos of Salman from the premiere surfaced on social media. He was seen posing with the star cast of ‘Farrey’.

Apart from him, celebs like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, and Sunny Deol among others also marked their presence at the event.

Earlier Salman attended IFFI in Goa, where he posed with his niece and actor Alizeh Agnihotri.

At the event, the actor also posed with the ‘Farrey’ cast including, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, and Zeyn Shaw.

‘Farrey’ is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’, which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series ‘Jamtara’ seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Talking about Salman’s work front, he is currently flying high on the success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.