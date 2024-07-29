Salman Khan teams up with Jacob & Co, flaunts Rs 3.2 crore watch

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday surprised his fans with an exciting announcement on social media. The actor has teamed up with the prestigious luxury watch brand Jacob & Co to launch a stunning new collection.

Known for their exquisite and one-of-a-kind designs, Jacob & Co is a revered name in the luxury watch industry, making this collaboration a highly anticipated one among horologists or watch lovers.

In his Instagram post, Salman shared a picture with Jacob Arabo, the founder of Jacob & Co, and expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He captioned the photo, “With my dear friend @jacobarabo shaking hands to announce my new partnership with @jacobandco. Salman Khan – Jacob & Co timepiece coming soon.”

In the photo, Salman Khan can be seen flaunting Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Rose Gold watch, the same timepiece that he wore for one of wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently. It is worth Rs 3.2 crore.

This announcement has left fans thrilled and eager to see the unique collection that the duo has in store.

Salman Khan, celebrated for his impeccable style and charm, is set to bring his distinctive flair to the world of luxury watches.

Jacob & Co is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and has a history of collaborating with famous personalities and brands in sports and entertainment. Their watches are not just timepieces but works of art, known for their intricate designs and superior quality.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently working on his upcoming movie Sikander directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role and is slated to hit the screens during Eid 2025.