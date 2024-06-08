Salman Khan to Gauahar: 9 Actors who got slapped in public

Mumbai: Being a celebrity comes with both its perks and pitfalls. Among the many challenges of stardom are the occasional embarrassing public incidents. Recently, Bollywood actress-politician Kangana Ranaut experienced one such moment when she was reportedly slapped by CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport.

However, Kangana is not the first Bollywood star to face such an ordeal. Here are 9 other instances where actors were publicly slapped, sparking controversy and media frenzy.

List Of Actors Who Were Slapped In Public

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan was allegedly slapped by the daughter of a Delhi businessman who gatecrashed his private party. She also abused actress Sushmita Sen and Salman’s youngest sibling, Sohail. Despite the commotion, Salman remained calm and asked his bodyguards to escort her out.

2. Gauahar Khan

During the live shoot for the finale of India’s Raw Star, Gauahar Khan was slapped by an audience member. The man believed Gauahar was jeopardizing his religious beliefs by wearing a short dress.

3. Aditya Narayan

In 2011, Aditya Narayan was slapped by a girl at a pub in a five-star hotel. Intoxicated and accompanied by friends and his then-girlfriend, now-wife, Shweta Agarwal, Aditya allegedly made a snide comment and kept falling over the girl. Feeling increasingly uncomfortable, she eventually slapped him.

4. Mallika Sherawat

Actress Mallika Sherawat faced a violent attack outside her Paris apartment block, where three masked intruders used tear gas, beat, and robbed her. She was with her boyfriend, French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans, at the time.

5. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

At the SIIMA Awards 2022, Ranveer Singh was accidentally slapped by his own bodyguard. The guard was trying to control a massive crowd that had gathered to see the superstar on the red carpet.

6. Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao was reportedly slapped by Esha Deol on the sets of their film Pyaare Mohan. Esha later confirmed the incident, explaining that she slapped Amrita for her rude behavior.

7. Chris Rock

The 2022 Oscars became unforgettable when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Initially perceived as part of a scripted joke, the incident took a serious turn when Smith shouted from his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fu****g mouth.” The uncensored video quickly went viral.

8. Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover (Photo: Twitter)

Karan Singh Grover was reportedly slapped by his then-wife, Jennifer Winget, on the sets of their TV show. Jennifer allegedly discovered Karan’s affair and had an outburst in front of the crew. Following the incident, they continued to shoot separately and eventually parted ways.

9. Bipasha Basu

In 2001, tensions between Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu on the sets of ‘Ajnabee’ resulted in a confrontation. Reportedly, Kareena’s designer assisted Bipasha without Kareena’s consent, leading to a heated argument where Kareena allegedly called Bipasha a ‘Kaali billi’ and slapped her.