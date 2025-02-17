Salman Khan to launch nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s latest track in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to support his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri as he prepares to launch his debut music track in Dubai.

Ayaan, known by his stage name Agni, is ready to make a spectacular debut as a singer, composer, and rapper with his track “Universal Laws” on February 20. This highly anticipated launch promises to be a grand affair, with Salman leading the celebrations, accompanied by his family and close friends.

A source close to the development revealed that Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and many other stars will be in attendance, making it one of the most star-studded musical launches of the year.

“Universal Laws” is more than just a song—it’s Agni’s bold statement as a multifaceted artist. As a singer, rapper, lyricist, and composer, he has poured his heart and soul into this track, merging powerful storytelling with dynamic beats. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Aditya Dev, the single offers a sonic experience that blends raw emotion with innovative production. After its star-studded launch in Dubai, “Universal Laws” will be available worldwide on Agni’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

Ayaan is the son of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Interesting, Ayaan had earlier collaborated with his mamu Salman on the track “You Are Mine,” composed by Vishal Mishra. In an earlier interview with IANS, Ayaan had said, “Mamu and Vishal Mishra (the composer) were working on the song for some time. They had also shot a music video and were very close to bouncing off the final output and releasing it. But Mamu felt that something more could be added to the track.”

He went on to reveal that Salman had called Alvira, asking if Ayaan could perform the rap for the 8-bar section of the song. “I told them that I would love to do it. So, I wrote 2 versions of rap on the 8-bar section. Mamu heard it and liked it and asked me to go and meet Vishal and meet him. I wrote both the verses in 20 minutes,” Ayaan revealed.