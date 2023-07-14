Salman Khan to NOT host Bigg Boss OTT 2, see who replaced him

Salman Khan, who has been the beloved host of the reality show for several seasons, will be missed by the ardent fans eagerly awaiting his weekend appearances

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2023 12:41 am IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Mumbai: Every week, eager fans of Bigg Boss anxiously wait for the arrival of Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, to watch his unique style of schooling the contestants. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2.

However, according to latest update Salman will not be able to host the much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episodes this week due to prior commitments. According to sources, Bhaijaan is preoccupied with his ongoing film project, and therefore, will be unable to make it to the Bigg Boss OTT house this weekend.

Sources also suggest that the ever-entertaining Krushna Abhishek is all set to step into Salman’s shoes, promising an evening filled with fun, drama, and his trademark wit.

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants of this week are — Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Dhurve. Let’s see who will get eliminated next.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

