Salman Khan to perform at Ambani’s wedding, here’s his event fee

Mumbai: The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, is ready to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant – daughter of businessman Viren Merchant.

The pre-wedding events for the couple have begun in Jamnagar, Gujarat. These functions will take place from March 1 to March 3 in a traditional but grand manner.

Bollywood Extravaganza

The star-studded performances will undoubtedly be the highlight of the evenings. Bollywood celebrities have been rehearsing tirelessly to put up a show that will leave the audience spellbound.

One performance that everyone is eagerly awaiting is Salman Khan. Bhaijaan is one such celebrity whose craze and fanbase are just on another level, and so is his demand for performing at weddings.

Salman Khan To Perform At Ambani Wedding Celebrations

Salman Khan was recently seen at the Reliance township in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities are set to take place.

Image Source: Instagram

Salman Khan, one of India’s most famous actors and the star of numerous successful movies such as Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Kick has got everybody talking: What is he going to dance on? Will it be his own hits like Jumme Ki Raat from Kick and Hud Hud Dabangg’ from Dabbang—songs that topped charts for weeks.

Salman Khan’s Fees for Wedding Performance

Image Source: Instagram

According to reports, Salman Khan demands a fee of Rs 5 crore for appearing at weddings or other private occasions. For instance, in 2013 he was paid Rs 3. 5 crore to entertain guests at a prominent wedding held in New Delhi. Given the status of the Ambani event, we are sure he must be charging a staggering amount.

Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar are expected to be extravagant, with more than 1,200 guests scheduled to attend the festivities at Reliance Township. There will be dazzling performances by various artists, promising to be a grand spectacle.

The Ambani family, known for their extensive network and global influence, has meticulously planned a three-day extravaganza that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Each day of the wedding festivities is themed, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the celebrations.

Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant in July in Mumbai.