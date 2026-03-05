Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to explore new genres and stories despite facing a few recent box office setbacks. While some of his recent releases have not lived up to expectations, the actor appears determined to experiment with fresh ideas and interesting concepts.

Salman had a series of underperformers in the past few years, most notably the 2025 action thriller Sikandar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, both of which struggled to meet the high expectations surrounding his releases. However, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, and interestingly, details about his next project have already sparked excitement among fans.

Salman Khan’s film with Raj & DK

According to the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan has been in discussions with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., popularly known as Raj & DK, for the past three months. Report suggest that the duo is currently developing a quirky superhero film with Salman Khan in the lead role.

“Salman Khan will be seen as a superhero who wants to hang up his cape and retire from saving the world, having grown weary of doing the same thing on repeat. But circumstances refuse to let him live in peace and keep pulling him back into action time and again, eventually pushing him into a larger conflict. The narrative blends broad comedy with superhero beats essentially, a high-concept superhero comedy,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

Salman Khan

The source further revealed that Salman Khan has loved the idea but has certain conditions regarding the film’s scale. Reportedly, the actor has asked the makers to keep the budget under control, as he is currently not keen on doing an expensive superhero film. Raj & DK are said to be working on the script while keeping Salman’s screen persona and character traits in mind.

If everything goes as planned, the makers are expected to narrate the complete script to Salman Khan in April 2026. Should the project receive the actor’s final approval, the film could go on floors by November 2026. The project is reportedly backed by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Reel Life Entertainment, with an official announcement likely around Eid.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently focused on completing his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, which also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead, is scheduled to release in April 2026 and is already generating curiosity among fans.