Salman Khan to Rashmika: Full salary list of Sikandar cast

Mumbai: Salman Khan is back with a big action movie, Sikandar, releasing on Eid 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this is his first movie with Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are excited to see Salman in full action mode again. The teaser has already created a lot of buzz. But do you know how much Salman Khan and other actors are charging for this film?

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Remuneration

Latest buzz has it that Salman Khan is charging Rs 120 crore for Sikandar. He usually takes a share of the film’s profits, but it is not confirmed if he is doing the same this time. His fee alone is a big part of the movie’s budget.

How Much Are Other Actors Getting Paid?

Sikandar has a strong star cast. Here’s what they are earning:

• Rashmika Mandanna – Rs 5 crore (but some reports says it is more than Rs 10 crore)

• Kajal Aggarwal – Rs 3 crore

• Sharman Joshi – Rs 75 lakh

• Prateik Babbar – Rs 60 lakh

• Sathyaraj – Rs 50 lakh

Rashmika, after her hit films Pushpa 2 and Animal, is now one of the most in-demand actresses.

Sikandar Budget and Early Earnings

Sikandar is a big-budget movie, costing Rs 180 crore to make, plus Rs 20 crore for promotions. But before even releasing in theaters, it has already earned most of its money back!

Eid Release and Fan Excitement

Sikandar is set to release on March 28, 2025, during Eid. With Salman’s action-packed role and an exciting story, fans can’t wait to see him back on the big screen!