Salman Khan to romance Kiara Advani? Details inside

Mumbai: Fans love seeing new actors team up in movies. And now, excitement is brewing among fans as rumors suggest that Bollywood‘s superstar Salman Khan might pair up with actress Kiara Advani in his next project.

Kiara Advani was spotted by paparazzi as she visited producer Sajid Nadiadwala‘s office in Mumbai. A video circulating on social media captured her entering the producer’s premises.

Speculation sparked among netizens following Kiara’s visit, prompting questions about her potential role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, reportedly titled “Sikandar” that is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman Khan himself announced the movie recently, hinting at an Eid 2025 release and it will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Apart from the possible collaboration with Salman, Kiara Advani has an array of projects in her pipeline. She is set to venture into the action genre with “Don 3,” directed by Farhan Akhtar, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Additionally, she is gearing up for the Telugu film “Game Changer,” featuring Ram Charan in the lead role.

As fans eagerly await official announcements, the prospect of Salman Khan and Kiara Advani sharing the screen has sparked anticipation and curiosity within the Bollywood community.