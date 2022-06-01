Salman Khan to shoot in Hyderabad, details inside

Mumbai: One of the highly anticipated Bollywood movies, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been creating a lot of noise since its announcement. From its interesting cast to its remuneration, the Farhad Samji’s directorial is abuzz among the audience. And now, we got our hands on the latest update that superstar Salman Khan is ready to start shooting in Hyderabad after wrapping up his shoot in Mumbai.

Yes, you read that right! A source close to the film has informed ETimes that Salman Khan has completed his 5-day shoot in Mumbai’s Golden Tobacco building in Vile Parle and now is all ready to shoot in Hyderabad before heading to his Panvel set which was recreated as a substitute for the set in Mumbai’s film city. He also adds that Salman might keep the Panvel set intact and lend it out to other film shoots in the future.

Fans from Hyderabad are eager for him to come to the city and also to witness the beautiful shots of Hyderabad in the film.

Recently, the film was in the limelight for adding south stars to its cast hinting at the film’s connection with South India. The cast includes Tollywood actors like Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu. Recently, In a leaked video, that went crazy viral on social media, Shehnaaz Gill was seen dressed in a traditional south Indian saree that she complimented with a gajra.

First look hamari sana baby ka😍

I am so Excited for my baby movies 💃

May Allah protect her from evil eyeses always Ameen 🤲🙏@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #kabhi Eid kabhi Diwali pic.twitter.com/jZAPzhg2KS — Shabina Nahid (@ShabinaNahid) May 15, 2022

For the unversed, actors like Zaheer Iqbal and Ayush Sharma were removed from the film due to ‘creative differences.’ Buzz has it that Salman Khan had approached Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Javed Jafferi’s son Meezaan as Aayush and Zaheer’s replacement. An official announcement regarding the cast of the film is yet to be made.