Mumbai: Salman Khan’s love for luxury watches is well-known, and now, the superstar has once again taken it a notch higher by collaborating with renowned watchmaker Jacob & Co.

The Sikandar actor shared a video today on Instagram, unveiling his exclusive collaboration with high-end watchmaker Jacob & Co. The timepiece, titled The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone – Salman Khan Edition, is a special tribute to his father, Salim Khan.

In the video, Salman can be seen flaunting the stunning watch, writing, “Proud to share that the @jacobandco X Salman Khan timepiece is now available at @ethoswatches. A tribute to the man who raised me—my father.”

Inspired by the Indian Tricolour, the limited-edition watch features saffron and green accents, a world map engraving on the back, and Salman’s initials ‘S.K.’ on the lower dial. It even comes in a custom turquoise box, Bhaijaan’s his favourite colour!

Now the big question, what’s the price? The watch is listed on Ethos Watches for Rs 36.6 lakhs.

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming film based on the Galwan Valley conflict, starting July 2025. He’s also in early talks with Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan for another big project.

