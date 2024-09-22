Salman Khan wows fans with stylish look and English accent in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for his films or fitness. Instead, fans are going crazy over his smooth English accent, which he showed off at a high-profile event in Dubai.

Salman’s Stylish Appearance

Salman Khan attended the event in Dubai as the chief guest. He looked sharp in a crisp blue shirt and formal trousers, making a grand entrance with his bodyguards by his side. Taking his front-row seat, Salman’s cool and confident vibe caught everyone’s attention.

The Viral Moment

The highlight of the event was when Salman was invited on stage to say a few words. Speaking in English with a suave accent, Salman’s short speech quickly became the talk of the internet. Fans loved this unexpected side of him, and soon a clip of his speech went viral. Social media was flooded with heart emojis and praise for the Bollywood star.

3rd Video: #SalmanKhan at an event last night in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/eA2b7oKMM5 — Salman Khan Fans Club (@SalmanFans2712) September 21, 2024

Security Concerns After Threats

While fans were enjoying Salman’s Dubai appearance, he also made headlines recently due to a threat made to his father, Salim Khan. Fortunately, the police arrested two people, and it turned out to be a prank. Still, Salman has increased his security and is often seen with bodyguards. Despite the scare, he hasn’t let this affect his work.

Salman’s Upcoming Film: Sikander

Salman is staying busy with his new film Sikander, set to release during Eid 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie is highly anticipated, and fans are excited to see Salman in action once again.