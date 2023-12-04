Salman Khan’s b’day: ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ finally happening?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Tiger 3 that did quite well at box office. The actor came up with two films this year – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. As this year was fruitful for Indian cinema and most of the movies performed well at box office, Salman Khan is set to announce his another film but it will not be released this year.

Yes, Salman Khan’s birthday falls on December 27 and it is reported that fans who are eagerly waiting for the actor’s next film will get a special treat from him on his 58th birthday. The announcement of Salman Khan’s next release, as per reports, will be made by Sooraj Barjatya and Kabir Khan on his birthday.

Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan’s Movie With Sooraj Barjatya and Kabir Khan

Rumours mills suggest that Sooraj and Kabir will make the announcement of Bhaijaan’s next release on his birthday as a treat for his fans. There are reports that both the star directors are collaborating for Salman’s next film. Experts suggest that the superstar’s next with these two director’s will be titled as ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Apart from this, Salman Khan is set to appear in Karan Johar’s ‘ The Bull’ too. The actor is enjoying a huge fan following and has several projects in his kitty which include Tiger Vs Pathaan. If you are a Salman Khan fan and want to know about his next project then stay tuned. We will soon come with an update.