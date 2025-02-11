Salman Khan’s BIG film canceled? Fans say Bhaijaan might retire

Mumbai: Movie buffs were left super excited when news broke about Salman Khan and Atlee’s collaboration. Atlee, who made his smashing Hindi debut with Jawan — blockbuster that raked in over Rs 1160 crore globally, was reportedly set to direct Salman in his next big project.

It was also said that the film would feature one of Tamil cinema’s biggest superstars, either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth, alongside Salman. Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna, who is already working with Salman in Sikandar, was being considered for the female lead. Atlee, while promoting Baby John, had hyped his next film as something “entire India will be proud of.”

Salman Khan and Atlee Kumar (X)

However, the latest buzz is bound to disappoint fans, as reports suggest that the highly-anticipated project has been completely shelved. Adding to the shock, Atlee is now said to be directing Allu Arjun instead. While the reason behind this unexpected turn remains unknown, speculations of a fallout between Salman and Atlee are spreading like wildfire.

Some are also predicting that this happened due to Atlee’s Bollywood film Baby John’s failure. Check out what fans are saying.

Interestingly, there were earlier reports that the Atlee-Salman film was planned as a massive Rs 500 crore extravaganza. As of now, neither Atlee nor anyone close to the project has issued an official statement regarding the matter.