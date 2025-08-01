Hyderabad: When you think of Salman Khan, one of India’s biggest superstars, there’s one name that always comes up, Shera, his trusted bodyguard. More than just a security guard, Shera is like family to Salman. He’s been by his side for nearly three decades and has earned not just trust but also celebrity status in his own right.

A Journey That Began in the 90s

Shera’s real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, and he hails from Mumbai. He started his career in bodybuilding, winning titles like Junior Mr. Mumbai and placing second in Junior Mr. Maharashtra.

In the 1990s, he shifted to the security business, working with Wizcraft and even guarding Hollywood stars like Keanu Reeves. His journey with Salman began in 1997 when Sohail Khan hired him to accompany Salman to a show in Indore.

Shera’s Net Worth 2025

Working with Salman has also been financially rewarding for Shera. Reports suggest his monthly salary is around Rs. 15 lakhs, and his net worth is over Rs. 100 crores. In 2024, he bought a Range Rover worth Rs. 1.4 crores, which became viral news. He also owns Tiger Security, a company that serves Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities visiting India.

Shera has always said he’s ready to take a bullet for Salman. During a movie event, he even got emotional while talking about his devotion. Salman, too, has deep trust in Shera saying he trusts him with everything, even after a few drinks. Their bond is filled with mutual respect, funny memories, and a deep sense of loyalty.