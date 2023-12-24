Salman Khan’s Christmas gift for Malaika Arora goes viral

Mumbai: Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva and former spouse of Arbaaz Khan, shared a delightful Christmas surprise on her Instagram Stories. Salman Khan, the Bhai of Bollywood, and his Being Human brand showered Malaika with a festive gift, showcasing their enduring camaraderie. The Instagram post featured a video unveiling a beautifully curated box, brimming with goodies, including clothing items, hot chocolate powder, and a Santa hat.

The accompanying note, signed by Salman Khan and Being Human Clothing, expressed warm Christmas wishes and gratitude for Malaika’s unwavering friendship and support. The message conveyed, “Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with warmth and cheer and a joyous New Year! As a token of our appreciation for your unwavering friendship and support, we’ve prepared this small gift hamper. May it bring a smile to your face, just as your presence brightens ours.”

In a heartwarming gesture, Salman Khan had recently announced the launch of an all-new women’s collection from Being Human. Malaika took the opportunity to extend her appreciation for Being Human and shared details about special Christmas discounts and Salman’s upcoming birthday celebration.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, who were married for 19 years before announcing their separation in March 2016 and officially divorcing in May 2017, showcased an admirable co-parenting dynamic. Malaika, speaking at the India Today Conclave in 2023, acknowledged the challenges of co-parenting but emphasized the growth and positive transformation both she and Arbaaz have undergone. She expressed pride in their ability to coexist harmoniously for the well-being of their son, Arhaan, highlighting that they stand united as a family unit despite their past.