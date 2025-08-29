Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. Fans love him for his movies, his kindness, and his strong family values. Everything he does wins hearts, and one tradition that fans always wait for is his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at home. Every year, Salman welcomes Ganpati Bappa with his family and celebrates with full devotion.

Ganesh Pooja with Family

This year too, Salman celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s house. The pooja began with aarti performed by his parents Salim and Salma Khan. Salman, along with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sister Alvira, Arpita, Aayush, and their kids Ahil and Ayat, joined the prayers. Close friends Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also came with their children. The decorated Ganpati idol made the festival even more special.

Salman’s Viral Dance at Visarjan

The main highlight was the visarjan. Salman danced with full energy to the beats of dhol, surrounded by his family and friends. Videos of him dancing with Arpita, Aayush, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha, and his nephews Arhaan and Nirvan went viral online. Fans loved seeing Salman enjoy the festival with such joy.

One sweet moment showed Salman covering little Ahil’s ears from the loud drums, then happily dancing with him. He also lovingly touched the face of a small child while grooving, which melted hearts. Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer also joined the celebrations, adding to the family spirit.

Fans filled social media with comments like “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” “Bhaijaan love you,” and “So beautiful, so elegant.” Many praised Salman for respecting every religion and celebrating all festivals.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. He is now working on Battle of Galwan, where he plays Colonel B Santosh Babu. He is also hosting Bigg Boss 19, with the first Weekend Ka Vaar already shot.