Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan day 1 box office collections

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got released today across India. The actor is returning to the silver screen after four years on the festival of Eid with this action drama. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samjhi and it also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam among others.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collecions

The movie and its director is currently trending on Twitter and a few critics and trade analysts believe that the film’s true mettle will be tested tomorrow as India celebrates the festival of Eid on Saturday. Most of them also predict that the movie will earn around Rs 17 crore on day one while as it on Saturday, we can experience the Salman magic in the theaters.

The film revolves around the man and his three brothers. Bhaijaan (Salman Khan ) has three brothers Moh (Jassie Gill), Ishq (Raghav Juyal) and Love (Siddharth Nigam) and all of Bhaijaan’s brothers are secretly dating girls. Bhaijaan is not married yet, so his brothers along with their girlfriends start finding a partner for Bhaijaan.

Bhaijaan’s brothers find Bhagylaxmi aka Bhagya (Pooja Hegde) and fortunately, she fell in love with Salman Khan in the movie. Watch the movie in the theaters and see what happens next….

Check out the reaction of analysts after watching the movie.