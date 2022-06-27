Salman Khan’s latest photo from Hyderabad goes viral

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ here. After wrapping up the shoot for the day, Bhaijaan along with his co-stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh, visited Ram Charan’s house over dinner. A new picture from the get together is now going viral on social media.

The photo, which features Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan and Venkatesh, was shared on the south couple’s pet Rhyme’s Instagram handle. Going by the inside glimpse, it seems like they had a gala time. The caption read, “I am one lucky puppy. Love, hugs and cuddles all for me.”

Check it out below.

Salman Khan shares a very close and cordial bond with Konidela family. Bhaijaan’s friendship with Chiranjeevi is know to all. Earlier this month, Salman met Chiru in Hyderabad and a picture from their meet-up took internet by storm.

Speaking about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now titled ‘Bhaijaan’), it is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Pooja, the movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill, as the female lead.