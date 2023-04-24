Salman Khan’s latest smoking video creates stir online – Watch

Mumbai: Celebrities in Bollywood have long been known to court controversy, and recent incidents involving smoking have thrust the industry back into the spotlight. From Shahrukh Khan smoking at a Ramzan iftar party to Ananya Panday’s recent smoking scandal, the debate over the negative impact on future generations has resurfaced.

A recently leaked video of Salman Khan smoking was posted on Twitter by the Radhe which is a fan account of Salman Khan. This video, which is reportedly from the sets of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 has sparked a debate. While fans are thrilled to see the superstar having fun with his co-workers, critics are concerned that his public smoking display may encourage the habit among impressionable young fans.

#SalmanKhan In Black Pathani With Ciggrate On The Sets Of #Tiger3 , Eid Mubarak🌛 pic.twitter.com/aw58zJ8B2I — Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) April 22, 2023

Despite the smoking controversy, fans are looking forward to the release of Tiger 3 and the possibility of seeing both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan on screen together. With rumours circulating that Shah Rukh will play a minor role in the film, excitement is at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, on the work front Salman’s most recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, did not perform as well as expected at the box office, all eyes are on Tiger 3 and its potential for a blockbuster hit. Regardless of the smoking debate, there is no denying that Bollywood’s twists and turns keep fans on their toes.