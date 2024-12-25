Salman Khan’s nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 promises to be an unforgettable one for viewers and fans alike, as the show gears up to celebrate host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 59th birthday. Bhaijaan will turn a year older on December 27, and the makers of the reality show have planned an extravagant birthday bash to mark the occasion.

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, scheduled to shoot on Thursday, will feature several surprises for the beloved host. A highlight of the celebration will be a specially curated video showcasing Salman Khan’s incredible journey in the entertainment industry, which is sure to leave both the host and fans emotional.

Members of Salman Khan’s family have also been invited to the celebrations. His brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, along with Sohail’s son Nirvaan, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, and Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s son Ayaan, are expected to grace the occasion. Their presence is bound to make the birthday celebrations even more heartwarming.

🚨 #BiggBoss18: #SalmanKhan to celebrate his birthday with family members on #WeekendKaVaar



Arpita Khan's children, Arbaaz Khan's kids, and Sohail Khan's son will join the celebration. — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) December 25, 2024

The excitement doesn’t end there. Contestants inside the Bigg Boss 18 house are also expected to give a special surprise for Salman. They are reportedly working on a performance, possibly a dance sequence featuring some of the superstar’s iconic songs, to pay tribute to their host and make his day even more memorable.

Fans of the actor and the show can look forward to an episode filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt moments. With Salman’s birthday being celebrated in true Bigg Boss style, this Weekend Ka Vaar is shaping up to be a treat not just for Salman but also for his countless admirers.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.