Salman Khan’s pic with Hijab-clad woman goes viral, who is she?

Mumbai: Salman Khan is not just a name, he’s an emotion for millions of fans around the globe. His movies, songs, and everything associated with him are nothing short of festivals for his die-hard admirers. Fans wait for hours just to catch a glimpse, click a selfie, or simply be in the same space as Bhaijaan. And true to his nature, Salman often obliges with warmth and humility.

Now, a photo of Salman Khan with a hijab-clad woman is doing the rounds on social media and fans are curious — who is she?

The woman in the viral photo is Zahra Khan, a UK-based digital creator and journalist. Zahra herself took to Instagram to share the picture with the superstar and penned a heartfelt note.

“I’ve never dedicated a reel to anyone before… but @beingsalmankhan is no ordinary person. A legend on screen, and a hero in real life – his love for the people, his constant support for the less fortunate, and his heart of gold is what truly sets him apart,” she wrote.

Zahra didn’t stop there. She continued, “He doesn’t just act — he inspires, uplifts, and leads by example. From being a global superstar to being the voice for the voiceless, he does it all without ever asking for credit.”

With excitement in the air, she added, “London, get ready – the KING is coming! Can’t wait to see you perform live in my city again, @beingsalmankhan. We’re proud of you. We love you. We salute you.”

Salman Khan’s UK tour

Salman Khan is all set to take the stage for the biggest Bollywood concert in London on May 4 and 5. Joining him will be an all-star lineup featuring Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, and Sara Ali Khan. The two-night extravaganza will be hosted by the ever-entertaining Sunil Grover and Manish Paul.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, which released on Eid 2025. The film, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, raked in a massive Rs 179 crore at the worldwide box office.

Bhaijaan continues to rule hearts – on-screen, off-screen, and everywhere in between.