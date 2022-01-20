Salman Khan’s rumoured gf Iulia Vantur’s wedding pic goes viral

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and Romanian model-singer Iulia Vantur are rumoured to be dating for a while now. While they have neither denied nor accepted their alleged relationship, they are often spotted together. The speculations received much-needed push, after pictures of lulia spending time at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse during lockdown went viral on internet.

The rumours of Salman being quite close with lulia still ride high. But do you know Iulia was earlier married to a Romanian superstar? Well, according to various media reports, she was earlier married to a Romanian Grammy-nominated singer, Marius Moga. It seems they were going strong together for 4 years before parting ways.

And now, pictures of her alleged wedding are re-surfacing online once again. Check them out below.

For the unversed, Salman Khan first met Iulia Vantur in Romania, where where he was on a recce for his film Jai Ho in 2011. The two had spent some time together and had bonded well. After that, Salman and Iulia had stayed in touch even after he had returned from Romania. Now, she is a part of Bollywood and Khan family. Paps even spot them together on several occasion.