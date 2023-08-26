Salman Khan's salary for his 1st Bollywood film was Rs...

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Salman Khan, lovingly referred to as ‘Bhaijaan’ by his millions of devoted fans, is one of the most celebrated actors in the world. ‘Salman Khan’ is not just a name, it is an emotion to many. His fans look for every snippet of information, whether related to his professional endeavors or his personal life.

The actor made his debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi and has starred in several superhit movies in his over 3 decades of career in Bollywood.

Salman Khan has now completed 35 years in the film industry. On this special day, let’s have a look at one of the interesting lesser-known details about Bhaijaan’s initial remuneration in the B-town.

Salman Khan’s first remuneration

During the early stages of his career, the superstar’s fee was really less. Salman made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. The film had Rekha, Farooq Sheikh, and Bindu in the lead roles, while Salman Khan played a small role. He was paid Rs. 11,000 for the same.

Bhaijaan proclaimed his presence in the film industry by delivering a blockbuster with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. He reportedly earned Rs 75,000 for Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial.

Today, Salman Khan is one of the richest and highest-paid stars in Indian entertainment industry with a massive remuneration of over Rs 100cr per movie. He is charging the same for his upcoming movie Tiger 3 which is slated to hit the screens in November this year.

Tiger 3 which is being directed by Manesh Sharma, has also onboarded top Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel’s historic hit ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead role.