Salman Khan’s security tightened after Baba Siddique’s murder

Mumbai: On Saturday night, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai. His sudden death has shocked many, leading to increased security at Bollywood star Salman Khan’s house. Siddique and Salman were close friends, and Khan has been under threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since 1998 due to the blackbuck poaching case.

Suspects Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai police arrested two suspects soon after the shooting, both of whom are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The suspects, from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly spent a month scouting the location before carrying out the attack. Police say a third suspect is still missing, and efforts are underway to find him.

The suspects arrived at the scene in an auto-rickshaw and waited for the right moment to attack on the night of Dussehra 2024. The incident has raised questions about security lapses, as Siddique was under Y-category protection after receiving death threats, though he did not report recent warnings to the police.

Salman Khan’s Security Tightened

Since Siddique shared a close bond with Salman Khan, police have stepped up security outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. Earlier this year, on April 14, 2024, two gunmen opened fire outside the actor’s home, and police believe the Bishnoi gang was behind that attack as well. Videos online now show police officers guarding Salman’s residence, reflecting the seriousness of the threat.

Baba Siddique: A Political and Social Icon

Baba Siddique was a well-known politician in Maharashtra. He served three terms as MLA from Bandra East and was a former Congress leader before joining the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. Siddique was famous for hosting iftar parties every year, attended by many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Bollywood Pays Tribute at Hospital

After the attack, Salman Khan, Zaheer Iqbal, and Shilpa Shetty visited Lilavati Hospital to pay their respects. Baba Siddique's death has left both the political and Bollywood communities in shock.