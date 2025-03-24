Salman Khan’s Sikandar tickets: When, where and how to book

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is back on the big screen after a long gap with his new action film Sikandar. The movie will release on Sunday, March 30, just one day before Eid. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is already getting a lot of attention.

Trailer and Star Cast

The trailer of Sikandar was launched on March 23 at a big event in Mumbai. Fans loved it! The film stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Sikandar Advance Booking Details

Advance ticket booking in India will start on March 25. The film is expected to get a huge response, just like Salman’s last film Tiger 3, which had a great opening on a Sunday too.

How to Book Tickets

On BookMyShow:

1. Open the app

2. Set your city

3. Search for Sikandar

4. Choose your date and showtime

5. Pay and save your ticket

On Paytm:

1. Open the app and login

2. Go to ‘Movie Tickets’

3. Find Sikandar and book

4. Pay and enjoy

Sikandar Excitement in the USA

In USA, tickets are already on sale. The film has earned over Rs. 13.8 lakhs in advance bookings with 504 shows already planned. That shows how excited people are!

Will Sikandar Break Records?

After Chhaava earned Rs. 33 crores on Day 1, all eyes are on Sikandar. With Eid, a strong cast, and great buzz, it might just become the biggest hit of 2025.