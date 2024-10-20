Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan sell Bandra home for Rs 22 crore

Mumbai: Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma, a popular Bollywood couple, recently made news by selling their Bandra home for Rs 22 crore. They had purchased this property in 2022 for Rs 10 crore, making a significant profit in just two years.

In 2022, Aayush and Arpita bought an apartment in Khar West, Mumbai. The flat, located on the 12th floor of the Flying Carpet skyscraper by Satguru Developers, covered 1,750 square feet and had four parking spaces. Arpita registered the property in February 2022, paying a stamp duty of Rs 40 lakh. The location, near Bombay Gymkhana, made it very attractive, with rental rates in the area ranging between Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month. In 2024, they sold it for Rs 22 crore, earning a large return on their investment.

The Move to Worli

The couple has now moved to a new home in Worli, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighborhoods. While not many details have been shared about this new home, Worli is known for its luxury apartments and stunning views. This marks a fresh chapter for Aayush, Arpita, and their children, Ahil, born in 2016, and Ayat, born in 2019.

Aayush’s Acting Career

Aayush Sharma is also preparing for his next movie, called Kwatha, where he stars alongside Isabelle Kaif. The movie is based on true events involving the Indian Army and is directed by Karan Lalit Butani. Aayush is known for his roles in movies like Loveyatri, Antim, and Ruslaan, and has appeared in many music videos such as Manjha and Galti.

Khan Family’s Real Estate Legacy

The Khan family has a history of real estate investments. Salman Khan, Arpita’s brother, recently leased a large retail space in Mumbai for Rs 90 lakh per month, showing the family’s continued presence in the city’s high-end property market.