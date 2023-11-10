Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in trouble: Movie banned in Qatar, Oman?

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is the most anticipated Bollywood film currently and fans across the globe are excited to watch it. Salman Khan will be seen as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya in the film. The advance booking for the spy-thriller of YRF has already started and it will be released on Diwali, November 12.

As the producers were expecting that movie to break various records at the box office, the film faced a setback. According to fresh reports, the movie has been banned in a few Middle Eastern countries including Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. The reports claim that the movie has been banned in these countries as it is thought that Muslim characters in the film are shown in a negative light.

This news of the ban is circulating across media platforms leaving fans in the above-mentioned countries disappointed. However, it has not been yet confirmed whether the movie has been banned or not. The advance booking for the movie was started a week ahead of its release and tickets are getting booked at a fast pace in India.

Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger franchise. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi among others. Reports suggest that SRK will be seen in a cameo role in the movie. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma.