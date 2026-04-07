Mumbai: Salman Khan, aka Bhaijaan, knows exactly how to grab attention, even with something as simple as his footwear. While the Bollywood superstar is known for living in a modest 1BHK home, his lifestyle often makes headlines, be it his luxury cars, watches, or outfits. This time, however, it was his “torn” shoes that got everyone talking.

A short video of Salman Khan went viral on social media, showing the actor walking through a crowd. What caught everyone’s eye was his pair of visibly worn-out formal shoes. The clip quickly spread across fan pages and entertainment accounts, with many users reacting to what looked like damaged footwear.

“Bhai jo pehen le… wahi trend ban jaata hai 👀🔥”



🚨 Salman Khan spotted wearing torn shoes 😳

Car se utarte waqt camera ne zoom kiya… aur sabki nazar seedha shoes par 👀



Surprise? Yes.

Trend? Already loading 😎🔥#SalmanKhan #Bhai #Bollywood #Style #Trend #Viral 🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/JALkBPF8ns — 🎬 CriticQ | Cinema Insider 🍿🌍 (@FantasyAfsane) April 5, 2026

Staying true to his understated style, Salman kept his outfit simple, but it was the rugged-looking shoes that became the highlight. Social media users were quick to point out the “phate hue joote,” leaving many wondering if the superstar had stepped out in torn shoes.

However, what initially appeared to be a fashion miss soon turned into a surprising reveal. It turns out that Salman was actually wearing luxury designer boots from global fashion house Balenciaga. The boots are part of the brand’s distressed cowboy collection, which is intentionally designed to look worn-out and rugged, a trend currently popular in high fashion. Reports suggest that the boots are priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Salman’s footwear has sparked conversations. During promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, his co-stars Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill had revealed that the actor often wore torn shoes on set. Palak recalled that when she once asked him about it, Salman replied, “This is the most comfortable pair of shoes that I own. Nothing feels better than this.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (earlier titled Battle of Galwan), directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. He also has a big-budget action film lined up with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju, expected to go on floors soon with a 2027 release target.