Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is already creating massive buzz across the internet, much before its official announcement. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning an early launch this year, with the show likely to go on floors by July itself. And this time, the show is expected to run for a whopping 5.5 months — the longest season yet!

The ever-charming Salman Khan is all set to return as the host, and fans can’t wait to watch him back on their screens. According to insiders, Bhaijaan is likely to shoot for the first promo in June. But what’s grabbing more attention than the show itself is Salman’s rumoured fees for Bigg Boss 19 and it’s only getting bigger.

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 remuneration

After reportedly taking home around Rs 250 crore for Bigg Boss 18, Salman is now expected to hike his remuneration yet again. Buzz has it that his fees might cross the Rs 300 crore mark this time! Known for charging top dollar every season, the superstar had left everyone surprised with his fee for Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he reportedly earned Rs 12 crore per weekend episode, adding up to a jaw-dropping Rs 96 crore for the season.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan (Instagram)

In Bigg Boss 17 too, Salman reportedly charged Rs 6 crore per episode, ending the season with around Rs 200 crore in his kitty.

While fans await the official confirmation, one thing is certain, Bigg Boss 19 will be bigger, bolder, and grander, especially with Salman Khan at the helm once again!

