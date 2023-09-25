Salman Khan’s viral artwork: Ayatul Kursi and Namaz postures

Mumbai: Apart from being one of the world’s popular actors, Salman Khan is also an outstanding artist and his love for painting is known to all. His paintings showcase a range of styles, from abstract to modern strokes, reflecting his distinct creativity. Mixing and blending colors on a palette is something he enjoys doing.

Salman has a vast collection of paintings stored at his home in Panvel. Everything he paints attracts attention and generates excitement; his paintings are highly sought after, sometimes selling for lakhs and crores.

And now, his beautiful artwork of verse from Quran that he gifted to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is going viral on internet.

Brut India YouTube

In an interview with Brut India, Aayush shared that when they moved into their new home they wanted a big art piece for the particular place in one of their living room walls. The couple (Aayush and Arpita) had requested Salman to gift them an artwork done by the actor himself which radiated a lot of energy.

Speaking about same, Aayush said, “This is an artwork made by Salman bhai himself. This part is a Muslim prayer Ayatul Kursi and these are the different poses of a namaz. So when we were doing up the house, we wanted a big art piece over here (on the wall). And I requested him, saying I want something that spreads a lot of energy. So he decided to do this for us. He gifted us this! It is Aayatul Kursi as a blessing to the house.” Check out the photos below.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next ‘Tiger 3’ in November this year. The movie stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead role.