Salman Khurshid accuses BRS govt of failing to deliver promised 2 BHK flats

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Salman Khurshid, held a press conference in which he accused the Telangana BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao of not fulfilling its election promise to build double-bedroom houses for the poor.

Khurshid pointed out that the Congress government had constructed over 22.89 lakh new houses for the poor in Telangana between 2004 and 2014.

In contrast, he claimed that the BRS government, despite promising to build 5.7 lakh 2 BHK houses by 2024, has only implemented the scheme on a limited scale.

Khurshid criticized KCR for labelling the “Indiramma Indulu” houses built by the Congress government from 2004 to 2014 as small like matchboxes.

He alleged that KCR had promised 2BHK houses in the 2014 manifesto but had deceived the poor by failing to deliver on this promise.

He questioned the government’s inability to provide the 5.7 lakh houses under the 2 BHK housing scheme and demanded information on the number of houses constructed, allotted, and the timeline for completing the scheme.