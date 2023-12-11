Samantha announces MTV Hustle’s Tamil version, details inside

Mumbai: South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently among one of the top Indian actresses who enjoy a massive fan following. The actress recently attended the MTV Hustle Season 3 and launched her own production house named ‘Tralala’. The actress also revealed the maiden production under her banner which is the Tamil version of music reality show MTV Hustle.

The Tamil version of the music reality show has been named ‘ MTV Hustle Namma Pettai’. The show will be produced by Samantha. The actress announced the Tamil version of the music reality show in front of popular rapper Badshah and participants. She said that ‘Tralala’ will first be backing the Tamil edition of MTV Hustle.

Samantha also praised various participants during the show and even grooved on the song sung by Kayden Sharma on the show. She expressed her admiration for various participants and said she got impressed by hip-hop songs.

Check out the video below

On the professional front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her show, ‘Citadel,’ where she shares the screen with Varun Dhawan.