Samantha breaks silence on reuniting with Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: The evergreen Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is all set for a grand re-release on July 18, 2025, marking 15 years since it first hit the screens. While fans are excited to see this love classic back in theatres, there’s been a lot of buzz about a possible reunion between Samantha and Chaitanya to promote the film.

No Promotional Reunion, Says Samantha

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha firmly clarified, “No, I am not promoting Yeh Maya Chesave with anyone. In fact, I am not promoting the film at all. I don’t know where this talk is coming from. Maybe fans of the film want to see the lead pair together.”

However, she was quick to point out that people cannot live their lives based on public expectations. Samantha stated, “One can’t live one’s life through the audience’s lensing of life.”

Special Memories of Her Breakthrough Film

Despite distancing herself from the film’s re-release promotions, Samantha warmly recalled her early memories from the shoot. She revealed that her first ever shot for the movie was the now-iconic gate scene where Jessie (her character) meets Karthik (played by Chaitanya) for the first time.

She praised director Gautham Vasudev Menon, calling it a fantastic experience working with someone who knew exactly how he wanted the characters to appear on screen.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s on-screen chemistry in Ye Maaya Chesave later turned into a real-life romance. They married in 2017 but separated in 2021. Since then, both have moved on in their personal lives.